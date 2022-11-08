Police wrangle 'big ol' hog' on the loose in Colorado

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to an unusual situation when a pig was spotted running loose in a neighborhood.

The Aurora Police Department said in a Facebook post that the "big ol' hog" was reported running loose in the South Eagle Court area on Sunday night and District 3 officers responded to the area.

The officers found the pig feasting on fallen apples in the neighborhood and "were able to safely scoop up the hog and take it to a warm place for the evening," the post said.

The pig was taken to the Aurora Animal Shelter. Police said the animal's owner was located Monday.