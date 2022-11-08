Trending
Odd News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Police wrangle 'big ol' hog' on the loose in Colorado

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to an unusual situation when a pig was spotted running loose in a neighborhood.

The Aurora Police Department said in a Facebook post that the "big ol' hog" was reported running loose in the South Eagle Court area on Sunday night and District 3 officers responded to the area.

The officers found the pig feasting on fallen apples in the neighborhood and "were able to safely scoop up the hog and take it to a warm place for the evening," the post said.

The pig was taken to the Aurora Animal Shelter. Police said the animal's owner was located Monday.

Food bank spells a word with cans to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Food bank spells a word with cans to break Guinness World Record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A West Virginia food bank broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 25,550 cans of food into the shape of the word "Mountaineers."
Escaped monkey recaptured after a day on the loose in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped monkey recaptured after a day on the loose in Florida
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A capuchin monkey escaped from a Florida sanctuary and fled from keepers for about a day before being recaptured.
ESPN announcer breaks world record for longest cornhole shot
Odd News // 21 hours ago
ESPN announcer breaks world record for longest cornhole shot
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An ESPN announcer broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cornhole throw when he tossed a corn-filled bag 76 feet into a hole in a wooden target.
Baby alpaca born during storm at Welsh zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Baby alpaca born during storm at Welsh zoo
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced a baby alpaca was born at the facility while a severe storm swept through the area.
California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A California man with a passion for hot peppers earned his latest Guinness World Records title by eating 10 Carolina reaper chilies -- the hottest peppers in the world -- in 33.15 seconds.
Bear breaks into British Columbia car to eat lunch leftovers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear breaks into British Columbia car to eat lunch leftovers
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a car in British Columbia and destroyed a door while seeking out some leftovers from the owner's lunch.
South African woman bungee jumps 23 times in one hour
Odd News // 1 day ago
South African woman bungee jumps 23 times in one hour
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A South African woman broke a dizzying Guinness World Record when she bungee jumped 23 times in one hour.
Dog rescued from 50-foot embankment in Virginia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dog rescued from 50-foot embankment in Virginia
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a dog that fell down a 50-foot embankment along the James River.
Deer wanders into Pennsylvania mall, runs through JCPenney
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer wanders into Pennsylvania mall, runs through JCPenney
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room.
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was summoned to an Australian home where a resident discovered the cause of a moving microwave was a pair of mating pythons.
