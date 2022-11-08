Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A professional archer from Denmark broke a Guinness World Record by shooting seven arrows in a row through a tiny keyhole.

Lars Anderson, who posts his archery stunts to his YouTube page, took on the Guinness World Record for most consecutive arrows shot in a row through a keyhole in Lyngby.

Anderson successfully shot the arrows through a keyhole that Guinness mandated could be no more than 10 millimeters -- about .39 inch -- wide.

Anderson said he used arrows without feathers for the attempt because feathers would have become caught in the hole.