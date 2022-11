The Mountain Mission food bank in Charleston, W.Va., used 25,550 cans of food to spell out the word "Mountaineers" in front of the state Capitol Building and broke a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice/Facebook

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A West Virginia food bank broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 25,550 cans of food into the shape of the word "Mountaineers." The Mountain Mission food bank in Charleston took on the record for largest packaged food word in front of the state Capitol Building and photos from the event were posted to Facebook by Gov. Jim Justice.

The word "Mountaineers" was spelled out using 25,550 cans of food, breaking the record set by SpartanNash in Grand Rapids, Mich., when the company used 5,791 pieces of packaged food to spell out its own name in July.

Justice said the food used in the attempt "will be donated to help feed West Virginia families during the holidays."