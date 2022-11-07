Baby alpaca born during storm at Welsh zoo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced a baby alpaca was born at the facility while a severe storm swept through the area.

The Manorafon Farm Park in Abergele said in an Instagram post that the baby alpaca, which has not yet been named, was born as a severe storm swept through the area last week.

Advertisement

"He/She looks very healthy and not too fluffed up from the wind, thankfully," the post said. "This morning, we have seen the little one has getting lots of care from the whole pack now they're out on the field together."

The zoo said the alpaca's sex will be determined during an examination that will be scheduled once the baby and mother have been given adequate time to bond.