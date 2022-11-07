South African woman bungee jumps 23 times in one hour

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A South African woman broke a dizzying Guinness World Record when she bungee jumped 23 times in one hour.

Linda Potgieter, 50, took on the record for most bungee jumps in one hour outdoors and her attempt was filmed for an episode of e.tv series Stumbo Record Breakers.

Potgieter broke the previous record of 19 bungee jumps in one hour, which was set by fellow South African Veronica Dean in 2003.

"We can do anything we put our minds to. It was awesome," Potgieter said.