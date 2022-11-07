Trending
Nov. 7, 2022 / 12:46 PM

Bear breaks into British Columbia car to eat lunch leftovers

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a car in British Columbia and destroyed a door while seeking out some leftovers from the owner's lunch.

Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear was apparently attracted to his vehicle by some left-behind food.

"There was a window on the ground and paw prints on the door," Halas told Global News. "We knew instantly it must have been a bear. It kind of turned my car into a pop can and crushed it."

Halas' car was badly damaged, but it wasn't the bear's only target.

"All of our car doors were open and our neighbor's car doors were open too," Halas' mother, Anne Taylor, said.

Taylor said paw prints on doors show the bear was apparently familiar with how to operate the handles to open unlocked vehicles. She said the family will ensure their doors are locked from now on.

Black bears across North America are more active currently as they work to consume about 20,000 calories a day in preparation for hibernation.

