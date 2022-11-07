ESPN announcer breaks world record for longest cornhole shot

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An ESPN announcer broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cornhole throw when he tossed a corn-filled bag 76 feet into a hole in a wooden target.

Marty Smith attempted the record ahead of Saturday's football game between the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present during the attempt, which was aired live on SEC Network.

Smith sank his shot from a distance of 76 feet, beating the record of 75 feet and 1 inch, which was set by Jonny Gordon in November 2021.

Smith's record-breaking shot was ranked No. 5 on SportsCenter's weekly Top 10 list.