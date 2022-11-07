California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A California man with a passion for hot peppers earned his latest Guinness World Records title by eating 10 Carolina reaper chilies -- the hottest peppers in the world -- in 33.15 seconds.

Gregory Foster completed the mouth-scorching challenge in San Diego about nine months after earning another Guinness World Records title by eating three Carolina reapers in 8.72 seconds.

Carolina reapers, first grown by Ed Currie of the PuckerButt Pepper Company, are known as the hottest chilies in the world, registering 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units, the method used to calculate the spiciness of food. Jalapeno peppers, by comparison, typically measure 2,000 to 8,000 Scoville Heat Units.

"The good thing about reapers is the really bad heat doesn't kick in for about 30 seconds or so," Foster told Guinness World Records. "It's when I stand up and start chugging milk and water and everything, to go through the post competition phase, that the heat really kicks in."