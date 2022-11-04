Dog rescued from 50-foot embankment in Virginia

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a dog that fell down a 50-foot embankment along the James River.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that the "goofy malamute" was found stranded next to the water at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment next to the river in Richmond.

Advertisement

RACC contacted the Richmond Fire Department for assistance and crews used a small boat to reach the dog.

The dog, which was not injured, was taken back to RACC and was later reunited with its owner.