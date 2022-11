A deer wandered into the Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pa., and wandered through the JCPenney store. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room. Employees at the Qdoba restaurant at the Park City Center mall in Lancaster said the deer entered the mall through a door near the eatery and ran into the nearby JCPenney store. Advertisement

Witnesses said the deer wandered through the store and ended up in a dressing room.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted and personnel responded to escort the deer back outdoors. The JCPenney store remained closed Thursday afternoon.