178 people named Hirokazu Tanaka break Guinness World Record

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A group of 178 people who are all named Hirokazu Tanaka gathered in Japan and broke the Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people with the same first and last name.

The Same Name Association of Hirokazu Tanakas, founded in 1994, successfully broke the record in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward after a previous attempt in 2011 gathered 71 people bearing the name and a 2017 try gathered only 87 Hirokazu Tanakas.

The event took the Guinness World Record from a gathering of 164 people named Martha Stewart in 2005.

Each member of the association was known during the event by an alias based on their favorite food or hobby, including "Chewing Gum," "Hot Pot" and "Triathlon."

Hirokazu Tanaka, 53, known during the event as "Semi-Leader," founded the group after someone sharing his name was drafted by Nippon Professional Baseball's Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes, now the Orix Buffaloes, in 1994.