Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 10:59 AM

Cat rescued from subway tracks in Philadelphia

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family has the World Series to thank for the safe return of their cat after the animal was found on the subway tracks.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society said the cat, named Edgar, escaped from a carrier Sunday night at the train platform at 2nd and Market Streets.

Advertisement

PAWS said a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on duty in the area spotted Edgar on the tracks Monday. The group said the employee wouldn't normally have been working in the area, but was on special duty for the World Series.

"You might say it's a Philadelphia Phillies Miracle," PAWS said in a Facebook post.

Another SEPTA worker was able to reach Edgar on the tracks and turn him over to PAWS rescuers.

"If it wasn't for the World Series, Edgar could be in a lot more danger than he is right now," Laura Foley of PAWS told NBC Philadelphia. "He's finally home."

Edgar was reunited with his family.

Read More

Oklahoma City Zoo seeks help naming quartet of lion cubs Mystery light in California sky was Sacramento Kings' 'Victory Beam' Diver nearly jumps into mouth of tiger shark

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma City Zoo seeks help naming quartet of lion cubs
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Oklahoma City Zoo seeks help naming quartet of lion cubs
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking for the public's help to name a quartet of lion cubs recently born there.
Mystery light in California sky was Sacramento Kings' 'Victory Beam'
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Mystery light in California sky was Sacramento Kings' 'Victory Beam'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A mysterious purple light in the California sky sparked speculation of UFOs and other phenomenon on social media, but turned out to be part of a victory celebration for the Sacramento Kings.
Diver nearly jumps into mouth of tiger shark
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Diver nearly jumps into mouth of tiger shark
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A marine conservationist preparing to get into the water was caught on camera nearly jumping into the mouth of a curious shark.
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000.
Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
Monster truck toy mosaic breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Monster truck toy mosaic breaks Guinness World Record
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Monster Jam event in Florida broke a Guinness World Record when 10,005 toy monster trucks were arranged into a mosaic.
Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City successfully created a new world record when 1,205 photos of deceased loved ones were placed on an alter.
Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies in a Michigan county came together to rescue a horse that fell into a well pit.
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced the birth of a Kirk's dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope.
Parade of 122 hearses breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Parade of 122 hearses breaks Guinness World Record
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A trade expo for the funeral industry in South Africa broke an unusual Guinness World Record when 112 hearses participated in a parade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement