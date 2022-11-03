Cat rescued from subway tracks in Philadelphia

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family has the World Series to thank for the safe return of their cat after the animal was found on the subway tracks.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society said the cat, named Edgar, escaped from a carrier Sunday night at the train platform at 2nd and Market Streets.

PAWS said a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on duty in the area spotted Edgar on the tracks Monday. The group said the employee wouldn't normally have been working in the area, but was on special duty for the World Series.

"You might say it's a Philadelphia Phillies Miracle," PAWS said in a Facebook post.

Another SEPTA worker was able to reach Edgar on the tracks and turn him over to PAWS rescuers.

"If it wasn't for the World Series, Edgar could be in a lot more danger than he is right now," Laura Foley of PAWS told NBC Philadelphia. "He's finally home."

Edgar was reunited with his family.