Nov. 3, 2022 / 4:21 PM

Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and the bruin was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.

An employee at the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe captured photos and videos when a bear barged into the business about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The bear climbed onto a counter and ate some cookies while employees waited for police to arrive.

After officers arrived, they and were able to chase the bear out of the business.

The bear was not the first to get into trouble due to its sweet tooth -- a bear was caught on camera in September stealing cupcakes from a 2-year-old's birthday party in West Hartford, Conn.

