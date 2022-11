Firefighters from the Poole Fire Station in England were summoned to the Wrexham Forest to rescue a dog named Penny who was trapped in a rabbit hole for 18 hours. Photo courtesy of the Poole Fire Station/Facebook

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog who was trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours. The Poole Fire Station said firefighters were summoned to Wareham Forest on Wednesday to rescue small dog named Penny who had been trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours.

"Firefighters at Poole are specialists in animal rescue techniques but this was a smaller and simple rescue," Poole Fire Station said in a Facebook post.

The post said Penny was not injured and was reunited with her owner.