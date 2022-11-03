Giant cardboard Trojan horse breaks Guinness World Record in England

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A giant cardboard sculpture of the Trojan horse from Homer's The Odyssey broke the Guinness World Record for the world's largest cardboard sculpture.

The Animated Objects Theatre Company, which specializes in live performances as well as community events and workshops, assembled a Trojan horse measuring 23 feet and 3 inches wide, 55 feet and 3.39 inches long and 25 feet and 7.5 inches tall at Bridlington Spa in East Riding of Yorkshire, England.

Advertisement

The cardboard horse is part of the theater group's current project, The Odyssey -- An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast.

The project is supported by the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District.