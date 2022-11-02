Mystery light in California sky was Sacramento Kings' 'Victory Beam'

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A mysterious purple light in the California sky sparked speculation of UFOs and other phenomenon on social media, but turned out to be part of a victory celebration for the Sacramento Kings.

Social media users in Sacramento reported a purple light in the sky on Halloween night, and some speculated the cause of the illumination could be from something out of this world, but the answer turned out to be something quite terrestrial.

A representative for the Sacramento Kings said the purple light was the team's "Victory Beam," celebrating the team's victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The game was played in Charlotte, but the team celebrated by projecting the vertical beam of light into the sky over Sacramento.