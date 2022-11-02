Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize

A Delaware woman who scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket was on her way home from lottery headquarters when she stopped and bought another ticket that earned her a $300,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000. The Delaware Lottery said the 70-year-old Newark woman visited lottery headquarters Oct. 20 to collect a $100,000 prize from a $100K Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket she bought from Speedy Gas in Newark. Advertisement

The woman stopped at the N. Dover Tiger Mart in Dover on her way home from lottery headquarters and bought three Serious Money scratch-off tickets, one of which earned her a $300,000 top prize.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it," the woman told lottery officials. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."

The woman said most of the money from both of her prizes will go into her retirement fund.

"Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win," said Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery. "It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."

