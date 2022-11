Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies in a Michigan county came together to rescue a horse that fell into a well pit. The Manistee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Deputy Dillon Rosa responded to a report of a horse in distress in Copemish. Advertisement

Rosa said two horses had escaped their enclosure on the property.

"They were just walking around the yard and happened to walk over the well pit that was covered," Rosa told the Midland Daily News. "And the weight of the horse, the well pit cover could not support, so the horse ended up falling in."

Rosa received help from the Manistee County Road Commission, a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and several civilians to hoist the horse out of the pit using a tow strap and heavy machinery.

The horse was examined by a veterinarian and found to have suffered only minor injuries.