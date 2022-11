A dog named Louie was missing for two days before he was found stuck in the muddy Round Pond in Tewksbury, Mass. Photo courtesy of BillericaAC/Twitter

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond. Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control said the 1-year-old dog, named Louie, was missing for two days before officers received a report of a dog stuck in the mud of Tewksbury's Round Pond. Advertisement

Animal control officers received help from Tewksbury Fire to safely extract Louie from the mud.

Louie was later reunited with his owner.