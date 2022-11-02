Oklahoma City Zoo seeks help naming quartet of lion cubs

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking for the public's help to name a quartet of lion cubs recently born there.

The zoo said 7-year-old African lioness Dunia gave birth Sept. 26 to her first litter of cubs -- three females and a male.

The zoo is now asking the public to help choose names for the cubs from three groups of names chosen by the lion care team.

The first group of names is Neema, Zahara and Makena for the females and Mshango for the male. The second is Nyasi, Mlima and Mti for the females and Mwamba for the male. The third group is Ada, Alva and Talimena for the females and Shawnee for the male.

The public can vote for their favorite group of names once a day until Monday.