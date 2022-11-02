Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Monster truck toy mosaic breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Monster Jam event in Florida broke a Guinness World Record when 10,005 toy monster trucks were arranged into a mosaic.

The Monster Jam event at Camping World Stadium in Orlando featured 10,005 toy monster trucks manufactured by Spin Master being arranged into a mosaic of the Monster Jam logo on a large ramp, and the toys were then launched from the 6,000-foot ramp in a massive toy race.

Advertisement

The toys featured miniature versions of popular monster trucks including Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Higher Education and Max-D.

The stunt officially broke the Guinness World Record for largest display of monster truck toys.

The toy trucks used in the event will be donated to children's charities, Monster Jam said.

Read More

Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo

Latest Headlines

Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City successfully created a new world record when 1,205 photos of deceased loved ones were placed on an alter.
Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Horse rescued from well pit in Michigan
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies in a Michigan county came together to rescue a horse that fell into a well pit.
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced the birth of a Kirk's dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope.
Parade of 122 hearses breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Parade of 122 hearses breaks Guinness World Record
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A trade expo for the funeral industry in South Africa broke an unusual Guinness World Record when 112 hearses participated in a parade.
Monkey wanders into train station in India
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Monkey wanders into train station in India
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Commuters at a train station in India were unexpectedly joined by a curious money that wandered into the building and went through a security checkpoint.
Connecticut school's corpse flower blooms, emits foul smell
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Connecticut school's corpse flower blooms, emits foul smell
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Eastern Connecticut State University's corpse flower bloomed for the first time in years, releasing its famously foul stench for only a brief time.
Maryland man collects his second lottery jackpot of 2022
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man collects his second lottery jackpot of 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $50,988 prize from virtual horse racing game Racetrax after previously collecting an even larger jackpot earlier in the year.
Speedy South African barber breaks world record for skin fade haircuts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Speedy South African barber breaks world record for skin fade haircuts
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A South Africa barber became a Guinness World Record holder when he completed five skin fade haircuts in 18 minutes and 57 seconds.
Pranksters transform Ohio sculpture into scene from 'E.T.'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pranksters transform Ohio sculpture into scene from 'E.T.'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A sculpture outside of an Ohio art center was transformed into a scene from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" by unknown pranksters, officials said.
TikTok chefs assemble world's largest sushi roll
Odd News // 1 day ago
TikTok chefs assemble world's largest sushi roll
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of TikTok chefs broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 7-foot, 1-inch sushi roll -- and broke another record in the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois couple guarding secret behind viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween decor
Illinois couple guarding secret behind viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween decor
Swedish aquarium's escaped cobra returns home on its own
Swedish aquarium's escaped cobra returns home on its own
Pranksters transform Ohio sculpture into scene from 'E.T.'
Pranksters transform Ohio sculpture into scene from 'E.T.'
Switzerland's 6,253-foot-long train breaks world record
Switzerland's 6,253-foot-long train breaks world record
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement