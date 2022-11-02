Monster truck toy mosaic breaks Guinness World Record

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Monster Jam event in Florida broke a Guinness World Record when 10,005 toy monster trucks were arranged into a mosaic.

The Monster Jam event at Camping World Stadium in Orlando featured 10,005 toy monster trucks manufactured by Spin Master being arranged into a mosaic of the Monster Jam logo on a large ramp, and the toys were then launched from the 6,000-foot ramp in a massive toy race.

The toys featured miniature versions of popular monster trucks including Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Higher Education and Max-D.

The stunt officially broke the Guinness World Record for largest display of monster truck toys.

The toy trucks used in the event will be donated to children's charities, Monster Jam said.