Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced the birth of a Kirk's dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope.

Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty announced in a Facebook post that the female Kirk's dik-dik calf, named Bounty, was born at the park last week.

The calf was born to mother Lady Coconut and is being kept in an off-exhibit indoor area for the time being, the zoo said.

Kirk's dik-diks are the smallest species of antelope, with an adult growing to an average height of about 15 inches tall.