Parade of 122 hearses breaks Guinness World Record

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A trade expo for the funeral industry in South Africa broke an unusual Guinness World Record when 122 hearses participated in a parade.

The Funerex Africa expo gathered the vehicles at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit track in Sandton to break the Guinness World Record for largest parade of hearses.

Organizers said there were 123 hearses at the event, but one failed to start due to technical problems.

The hearses involved in the parade ranged from decades-old black cars to the newer white models.