A Maryland man won a $50,988 prize from the Maryland Lottery's virtual horse racing game Racetrax after previously collecting a $60,564.20 Racetrax jackpot in January. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $50,988 prize from virtual horse racing game Racetrax after previously collecting an even larger jackpot earlier in the year. The Maryland Lottery said the 41-year-old Montgomery County man placed a Racetrax bet at the Laurel Exxon in Laurel using the numbers 7-9-11-3 in Superfecta configuration. Advertisement

The bet earned the man a $50,988 prize.

The same player previously visited Maryland Lottery headquarters to collect a $60,564.20 Racetrax jackpot in January.

The man said he often plays Bonus Match 5 and will occasionally buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, but Racetrax is his favorite.

"It's the fun of watching the horses run," he told lottery officials.

The winner said his latest prize will go toward making a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg.