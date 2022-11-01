Monkey wanders into train station in India

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Commuters at a train station in India were unexpectedly joined by a curious money that wandered into the building and went through a security checkpoint.

The video, filmed by a witness at the Nawada Metro Station in Delhi, shows the monkey walking through the turnstiles and strolling right through a security checkpoint, appearing to escape the notice of station personnel.

It was unclear what happened to the monkey once inside the station.

A monkey was previously caught on camera boarding a metro train in Delhi in July.