Pranksters transform Ohio sculpture into scene from 'E.T.'

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A sculpture outside of an Ohio art center was transformed into a scene from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by unknown pranksters, officials said.

Officials with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton said they arrived at the facility this week to find the sculpture "First Ride," which depicts a young boy riding a bicycle with the help of his father, had been redecorated to recreate a scene from the 1982 Steven Spielberg film.

The boy was dressed up as Eliot, played by Henry Thomas in the film, and a homemade E.T. in a milk crate was affixed to the handlebars. The father was dressed in a hazmat suit, representing the government agents who pursued the boy and his extra-terrestrial friend.

"This is amazing," Fitton executive director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley said on the center's website. "When I was driving into work this morning I noticed the red jacket and thought, 'That's nice. Somebody put a raincoat on the rider.' But when I got closer and saw the whole thing, I almost swerved off the road."

MacKenzie-Thurley said there are security cameras outside of the center, but officials have no plans to unmask the pranksters.

"Honestly, I wish we had thought of this ourselves," MacKenzie-Thurley said. "This is so, so good. Just wonderful. I feel like we won Halloween."

MacKenzie-Thurley said pranksters previously dressed the same sculpture up as a scene from the movie adaptation of Stephen King novel It last year.