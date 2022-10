Rhaetian Railway in Switzerland broke the Guinness World Record for longest narrow gauge passenger train when its 6,253-foot-long train took a trip from the Albula Tunnel in Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct, near Filisur. Photo courtesy of Rhaetian Railway

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Swiss railway company broke a Guinness World Record when a 6,253-foot-long train boasting 100 cars took a trip down the rails. Rhaetian Railway announced its train, composed of 25 four-part Capricorn railcars from Swiss manufacturer Stadler, made its way along the UNESCO World Heritage route from the Albula Tunnel in Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct, near Filisur. Advertisement

The train made the 15 1/2-mile journey in about an hour.

A Guinness World Records representative present for the journey confirmed the train officially broke the record for the longest narrow gauge passenger train in the world.