The Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm, Sweden, said a king cobra that escaped from its enclosure Oct. 22 returned to its terrarium on its own a little over a week later. Photo by antriksh/Pixabay.com

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The venomous king cobra that escaped at a Swedish aquarium returned to its terrarium on its own after about a week on the loose, officials said. The Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm said in a Facebook post that the cobra, named Sir Vas, or Sir Hiss, before being rebranded Houdini due to its Oct. 22 escape from its terrarium through a light fixture, was found to have returned to its terrarium Sunday after over a week of evading capture. Advertisement

Officials said they do not believe the snake left the building during its time on the loose and was repeatedly spotted by searchers, but they were never able to catch up to the evasive serpent.

The aquarium said the terrarium has now been secured and Houdini will return to public display Monday.