Billy Pruett of Shelby, N.C., said the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize was only the second lottery ticket he had ever bought. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the scratch-off ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize was only the second lottery ticket he had ever bought in his life. Billy Pruett, 56, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket he bought from Harry's Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby was only his second lottery ticket ever. Advertisement

Pruett's beginner's luck paid off with a $250,000 jackpot.

"My heart went into my feet," Pruett said of the moment he realized his ticket was a winner. "I couldn't sleep all night."

Pruett said his plans for his winnings include paying some bills, sharing with friends and bolstering his savings.

"I'm going to buy my girlfriend a big Christmas present now," he said.