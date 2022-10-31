Trending
Odd News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 1:05 PM

Car wash chain becoming 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween night

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A car wash chain announced nearly 60 locations across the United States are transforming Halloween night into "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car washes.

Tommy's Express Car Wash, said 59 locations in 22 states are providing screams alongside wax treatments as the businesses transform into the Tunnel of Terror on Halloween night.

Some locations began holding Tunnel of Terror events in the evenings leading up to the holiday. Many of the locations are using the events to raise money for charities and community programs.

The chain said the Halloween tradition began at a single location and was so successful that it has become an annual event at locations across the country.

The company's website features a full list of participating locations.

Latest Headlines

Man slices through apples while bouncing on pogo stick for world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man slices through apples while bouncing on pogo stick for world record
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using a samurai sword to chop through 56 airborne apples while bouncing on a pogo stick.
Swedish aquarium's escaped cobra returns home on its own
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Swedish aquarium's escaped cobra returns home on its own
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The venomous king cobra that escaped at a Swedish aquarium returned to its terrarium on its own after about a week on the loose, officials said.
Spooky squash: 5 times pumpkins made Halloween headlines
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Spooky squash: 5 times pumpkins made Halloween headlines
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Five times Halloween pumpkins made odd news headlines for breaking records, becoming boats, getting eaten by animals and making trouble for wildlife.
St. Louis Zoo welcomes its first Francois' langur monkey birth
Odd News // 2 days ago
St. Louis Zoo welcomes its first Francois' langur monkey birth
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Missouri's St. Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois' langur monkey, the first of the endangered species to be born at the facility.
Largest pumpkin in the U.S. being carved into world's largest jack-o'-lantern
Odd News // 2 days ago
Largest pumpkin in the U.S. being carved into world's largest jack-o'-lantern
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota gardener's 2,560-pound pumpkin, the largest in U.S. history, is being carved into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
Odd News // 2 days ago
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles back yard after hours-long search
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles back yard after hours-long search
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A mountain lion was captured in the back yard of a Los Angeles home after an hours-long search that involved a school being locked down and multiple tranquilizer darts being fired.
Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor
Odd News // 2 days ago
Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A giant inflatable duck that made its return to a Maine harbor this week broke free from its moorings and is now on the move.
Gymnast takes on contortion challenge for fourth Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gymnast takes on contortion challenge for fourth Guinness World Record
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A South African gymnast earned his fourth Guinness World Records titles when he went into a backbend position and completed 19 full body revolutions in 1 minute.
Loose emu captured after running across N.C. highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose emu captured after running across N.C. highway
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina came to the rescue of a loose emu that "played 'Frogger' with traffic" on a busy highway.
