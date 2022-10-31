Trending
Odd News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 4:43 PM

Illinois couple guarding secret behind viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween decor

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple's Halloween decorations are going viral thanks to the closely guarded secret of how the Stranger Things-inspired display seemingly defies gravity.

Dave and Aubrey Appel's Halloween display outside their Plainfield home went viral after they posted a video to TikTok showing their recreation of a famous scene from the most recent Stranger Things season where Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, levitates in mid-air.

The couple have remained mum on how they managed to make their mannequin version of Max appear to levitate several feet over their driveway.

The display was temporarily removed in early October when a neighbor complained about crowds gathering to look at the spooky décor, but it was restored days later when local police gave the Appels the go-ahead.

