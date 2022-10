1/2

The first baby Francois' langue monkey ever born at the St. Louis Zoo was announced in St. Louis on Friday. The monkey was born Sept. 30 and is an endangered species native to tropical forests of Southeast Asia. Hunting by people and habitat destruction are the main threats to this species. Photo by St. Louis Zoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Missouri's St. Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois' langur monkey, the first of the endangered species to be born at the facility. The zoo said in a Facebook post that the female monkey was born Sept. 30 to first-time mother Dolly, 16, and father Deshi. Advertisement

The 1-month-old baby is named Rhubarb, the zoo said.

"Dolly and Rhubarb have a strong bond, and Dolly is dedicated to caring for her daughter," the post said. "The langur family are bonding in a private area of the habitat and may not be on view."

The zoo said Rhubarb's arrival is "an important birth for this endangered species."