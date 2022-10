Sheriff's deputies in Halifax County, N.C., wrangled an emu that ran across a busy highway before making its way to a park. Photo by Halifax County N.C. Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina came to the rescue of a loose emu that "played Frogger with traffic" on a busy highway. The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Thursday to a report of an emu on the loose on Interstate 95, near mile marker 167. Advertisement

The post said the emu made it to mile marker 171 by the time deputies arrived and the flightless Australian bird was witnessed "playing Frogger with traffic," a reference to the classic video game involving a frog attempting to cross a busy road.

The emu made its way to Chockoyotte Park in Roanoke Rapids before being wrangled by the deputies and returned to its owner.

"We would like to thank Halifax County Animal Control, Roanoke Rapids Animal Control, Halifax County E-911, RRPD, NC Wildlife and Sylvan Heights Bird Park for their assistance," the post said.