Oct. 27, 2022 / 2:09 PM

Irish police seize electric tricycle due to lack of insurance

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they seized an unusual vehicle -- an electric tricycle -- when the operator was found to be using it without a license or insurance.

The Gardai, Ireland's national police, said in a Facebook post that while the electric tricycle is unusual, it is still considered a "mechanically propelled vehicle" under the Road Traffic Act.

The post said the designation means an operator is required to have a driver's license and insurance in order to use it on public roads.

The Gardai said the vehicle was seized in Offaly.

