Camel rescued from floodwaters in Australia

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Multiple rescue crews in Australia responded to a report of an unusual animal needing rescue from floodwaters -- a camel.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales said the domesticated camel, named Gina, was stranded in floodwaters in Moama, near the border with Victoria.

"[Camels] can't swim and Gina was precariously close to the banks," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Phillip Eberle told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The Fire and Rescue NSW crew worked together with State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving and Marine Rescue personnel to bring Gina back to safety. Rescuers used handfuls of hay to guide the camel back to dry land.