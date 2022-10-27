Trending
Odd News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 4:05 PM

Man returns overdue library book checked out by his grandfather 84 years ago

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A British library said a book that was 84 years overdue was returned by the late patron's grandson -- and he paid the $21.14 late fee.

The Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library in Coventry, England, said a man named Paddy Riordan recently visited the library to return a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies.

The book had been checked out 84 years earlier by Riordan's grandfather, William Harrison. Riordan told library officials he found the book among the belongings of his recently deceased mother.

The library said Riordan made a donation to the facility totaling $21.14 -- the amount of late fees the book would have accumulated at the rate used in 1938.

