Oct. 27, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Guinness World Record attempt planned for Day of the Dead festival in Utah

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Salt lake City's celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead, will include a Guinness World Record attempt, organizers announced.

Una Mano Amiga, the Salt Lake City nonprofit that has hosted Dia de los Muertos celebrations in the city for more than 22 years, said it will attempt a Guinness World Record for most pictures of loved ones on a Dia de los Muertos altar.

"One of the traditions of the Day of the Dead is to elaborate an altar and as part of it, photos of the deceased loved ones are placed on it to remember and honor them," Rocio Mejia, executive director of Una Mano Amiga, told KTVX-TV.

The group said it is hoping to display at least 500 photos on the alter during Saturday's festival in Trolley Square.

