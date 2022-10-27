Greater one-horned rhino calf born at British zoo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Chester Zoo in England announced the birth of a greater one-horned rhinoceros, a species considered vulnerable.

The zoo announced 15-year-old rhino Asha gave birth to a female calf Oct. 14, and the moment was caught on camera in the mother rhino's enclosure.

Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as vulnerable to extinction on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List. Only about 3,000 are believed to still survive in the wild.

The zoo is asking Facebook users to vote to choose the baby rhino's name from three options: Thuli, Jiya and Bahula.