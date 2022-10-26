Dubai ride dubbed world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster at a Dubai mall was dubbed the world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster by Guinness World Records.

The Storm Coaster, located at the Dubai Hills Mall, was dubbed the fastest vertical-launch roller coaster by the record-keeping organization when its vertical launch speed was measured at 25 mph.

The indoor coaster, operated by Emaar Entertainment, features 2,198 feet of track and the ride has a top speed of about 48 mph.

The roller coaster officially opened to the public in February.