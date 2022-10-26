Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 4:00 PM

Rescued beaver builds a doorway dam in viral video

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts animal rescue group shared video of a rescued beaver building a dam to keep her roommate out.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford posted a video to Facebook showing what rescued beaver Nini did while alone in the room she normally shares with roommate Ziibi.

Advertisement

"As a reward for her good behavior towards her new roommate, Nibi was allowed to have the rehab room to herself for an hour while Ziibi enjoyed the semi aquatic enclosure," the Facebook post states.

The video shows Nibi gathering sticks from the floor of the room and using them to barricade the doorway.

The post said Nibi was apparently trying to dam up the door "in case Ziibi tries to come back inside."

Read More

Three family members each win $50,000 from same lottery drawing Chicago aquarium seeks help naming rescued otter Dubai ride dubbed world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster

Latest Headlines

Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of mandrill monkey
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of mandrill monkey
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a mandrill monkey to a pair of first-time parents.
Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
Three family members each win $50,000 from same lottery drawing
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Three family members each win $50,000 from same lottery drawing
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Three members of a Maryland family bought tickets for the same lottery drawing using the same set of numbers and each ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
Chicago aquarium seeks help naming rescued otter
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Chicago aquarium seeks help naming rescued otter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is requesting the public's help with an important decision: picking a name for a rescued otter.
Dubai ride dubbed world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dubai ride dubbed world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster at a Dubai mall was dubbed the world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster by Guinness World Records.
Athlete born without legs breaks two Guinness World Records
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Athlete born without legs breaks two Guinness World Records
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles athlete who was born without legs showed off the strength of his upper body by breaking the Guinness World Records for highest box jump with the hands and most diamond pushups in three minutes.
Cowboys help capture loose bison in Texas city
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cowboys help capture loose bison in Texas city
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas enlisted the help of some cowboys to wrangle an escaped bison that fled from a veterinarian's office and went running through a city.
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.
Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement