Rescued beaver builds a doorway dam in viral video

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts animal rescue group shared video of a rescued beaver building a dam to keep her roommate out.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford posted a video to Facebook showing what rescued beaver Nini did while alone in the room she normally shares with roommate Ziibi.

"As a reward for her good behavior towards her new roommate, Nibi was allowed to have the rehab room to herself for an hour while Ziibi enjoyed the semi aquatic enclosure," the Facebook post states.

The video shows Nibi gathering sticks from the floor of the room and using them to barricade the doorway.

The post said Nibi was apparently trying to dam up the door "in case Ziibi tries to come back inside."