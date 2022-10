Three members of a Carroll County, Md., family bought tickets for the same Pick 5 lottery drawing using the same number combination, and each won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Three members of a Maryland family bought tickets for the same lottery drawing using the same set of numbers and each ended up winning a $50,000 prize. The Maryland Lottery said a 61-year-old Hampstead man bought a $1 straight bet ticket for the Oct. 13 Pick 5 evening drawing from Hampstead Liquors in Hampstead. Advertisement

The man's 28-year-old daughter, of Hampstead, and his 31-year-old son, of Towson, bought tickets for the same drawing from the same store.

All three tickets bore the number combination 5-3-8-3-4, which turned out to be the winning numbers in the drawing, earning each ticket a $50,000 prize.

The lottery said one of the players planned to put their winnings toward a new home, while the other two said they would invest their prize money.