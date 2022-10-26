Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.

521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted a video to Facebook showing the deer run into the restaurant about 11:30 a.m. Monday and repeatedly fall on the slippery floor while running around the dining room.

Advertisement

Bryant Neal, owner of the eatery, said the deer appeared to be trying to find an exit, and at one point tried to get out through a closed window.

Employees were able to escort the deer back outside. Neal said no one inside the restaurant was injured and the deer did not appear to be hurt as it ran away.