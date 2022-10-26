Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 2:29 PM

Chicago aquarium seeks help naming rescued otter

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is requesting the public's help with an important decision: picking a name for a rescued otter.

The aquarium said two otters, currently known only as Otter 929 and Otter 926, were separately rescued at the age of 2 weeks along the California coast.

The Shedd said aquarium staff will be choosing a name for Otter 926, but the public is being invited to help choose the name for Otter 929.

The aquarium's website is currently allowing visitors to vote for one of three names: Sunny, Jade and Willow.

The names are references to locations in California: Sunset Beach, Jade Cove and the Willow Creek Picnic Area and Beach.

The winning name will be announced Tuesday.

