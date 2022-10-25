Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.

Ryan "Skipman" Alonzo, 35, whose jump rope skills previously earned him the Guinness World Record for most double-under skips in 12 hours, has now earned the record for most consecutive rope crossovers (criss cross) while skipping.

Advertisement

Alonzo managed 3,731 consecutive crossovers during his attempt, besting the previous record of 2,405.

Alonzo told Guinness World Records the attempt took a great deal of mental focus and he dedicated the record to friends and family members struggling with mental health issues.

Read More

Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later

Latest Headlines

Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario man won a lottery prize worth more than $730,000 -- 13 months after collecting another jackpot of the same size.
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Paignton Zoo in England announced the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at the facility.
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two teams participating in an auto rickshaw challenge in India ended up setting a world record for the highest altitude drive for the type of vehicle.
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood said they are keeping watch for a large snake caught on camera wandering the area.
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clint Buffington of Utah has found more than 100 messages in bottles across North America and the Caribbean, and now he's on a mission to reunite one particular message with its mysterious senders.
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mexico City broke a Guinness World Record when 3,935 people participated in a 45-minute trampoline fitness class.
Stuck swan rescued from pipe on the side of college building
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Stuck swan rescued from pipe on the side of college building
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a college in England to rescue a swam that was found stuck in a narrow drainpipe near the roof of a building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement