Antoine Beaini of Milton, Ontario, won a Lotto Lax jackpot of $734,203.60 just 13 months after winning the same amount from an August 2021 Lotto max drawing. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario man won a lottery prize worth more than $730,000 -- 13 months after collecting another jackpot of the same size. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Antoine Beaini of Milton bought a ticket for the Sept. 23 Lotto Max drawing at Milton Convenience Store on Main Street in Milton. Advertisement

Beaini said discovering he had won the $734,203.60 top prize -- $1 million Canadian -- was especially shocking, since he had won the same amount from a Lotto Max drawing 13 months earlier.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought 'Again?'" Beaini told OLG officials of his latest win. "It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy!"

Beaini said his latest winnings will allow him to take care of his family.

"I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably," he said.