Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.

Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was competing in the race Sunday at Seacliff Beach in Adelaide, South Australia, when he was flung into the ocean by a sudden impact.

Advertisement

"The shark just came up and hit me from beneath," Drummond told 7News. "All of a sudden I felt my ski just lift above the water and next thing I knew I was in the air and then I was in the water."

Competitors rushed to Drummond's aid and he was given a ride back to shore on another surf ski.

Drummond's surf ski was recovered and he discovered a shark had bitten a hole in the bottom, near where his feet had been.

A shark tooth left behind after the bite is being sent for analysis to determine whether the shark was indeed a great white.

Read More

Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later

Latest Headlines

Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario man won a lottery prize worth more than $730,000 -- 13 months after collecting another jackpot of the same size.
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Paignton Zoo in England announced the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at the facility.
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two teams participating in an auto rickshaw challenge in India ended up setting a world record for the highest altitude drive for the type of vehicle.
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood said they are keeping watch for a large snake caught on camera wandering the area.
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clint Buffington of Utah has found more than 100 messages in bottles across North America and the Caribbean, and now he's on a mission to reunite one particular message with its mysterious senders.
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mexico City broke a Guinness World Record when 3,935 people participated in a 45-minute trampoline fitness class.
Stuck swan rescued from pipe on the side of college building
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Stuck swan rescued from pipe on the side of college building
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a college in England to rescue a swam that was found stuck in a narrow drainpipe near the roof of a building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
Swedish zoo closes when king cobra escapes exhibit
India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement