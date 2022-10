Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Paignton Zoo in England announced the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at the facility.

The zoo in Devon announced mother orangutan Chinta, 32, gave birth to a baby at 10:20 a.m. Monday morning.

"Mum and baby seem to be doing well, but they will be off-show for the next few days while they both settle in," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The post said Bornean orangutans are critically endangered in the wild.