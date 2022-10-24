Trending
Odd News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 5:24 PM

Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mexico City broke a Guinness World Record when 3,935 people participated in a 45-minute trampoline fitness class.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Mexico City government, announced on Twitter that the event successfully broke the Guinness World Record for largest such class Sunday in Mexico City's Plaza del Plinth.

Organizers said more than 4,000 people bounced on trampolines for the full time during the class, but 130 participants were disqualified, leaving the total at 3,935 people.

The attempt was witnessed by a Guinness adjudicator, who confirmed the record was set.

