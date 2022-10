The Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in the area after escaping from its owner's property on Sunday. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed the kangaroo escaped Sunday afternoon from its owner's property, near the towns of Patton and Yeoman. Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the kangaroo is one of two owned by the Carroll County resident, who does have permits to keep the exotic pets.

Police and animal control officers are not currently searching for the animal, the sheriff's office said.

Notices posted to lost pet groups on Facebook warn residents who spot the kangaroo not to attempt to catch it, as it will become spooked and flee the area. The posts say the animal is not dangerous, but is likely to be afraid of strangers.