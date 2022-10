The Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism in India broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali. Guinness World Records announced the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism broke the record for largest display of oil lamps when the 1,576,955 diyas, clay lamps with a cotton wick, were assembled into a display at the Ram ki Paidi holy site in Ayodhya.

The display was illuminated Sunday night to celebrate the arrival of Diwali, a religious festival of lights in the Hindu, Sikh and Jain religions.

Guinness said the same state previously set the record in 2021, when its display numbered 941,551 lamps.